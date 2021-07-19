A Bihar Village Refused To Get Jabbed Earlier, Now 90% Are Vaccinated

Simri Dumri, a village in West Champaran, got past the hurdle of vaccine hesitancy.
(Illustration: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
After a devastating second wave, as India prepares for a third wave of COVID-19, the government is aiming to vaccinate a big chunk of the population to minimise the impact of future infections.
While vaccine hesitancy fuelled by misinformation is hampering an already slow immunisation drive, some villages have emerged as a model for several others after they have successfully overcome the 'hesitancy hurdle'.
The Quint along with a non-profit organisation, Video Volunteers, spoke to villagers in West Champaran's Simri Dumri village, who had at one point of time refused to get vaccinated citing fear of death. Today, nearly 90 percent of the villagers are vaccinated.
In April when the Video Volunteer's reporter visited the village, almost all the women she spoke to said that they will not get vaccinated.
Women in Simri Dumri village are willing to get vaccinated now.
Thirty-seven-year-old Poonam Devi, a resident of the village, told us that people die after getting the vaccine and that she doesn't want to die. She said she has received the information on her mobile phone.
However, two months later, when this reporter visited the village again, she got to know that Devi is now vaccinated.
Poonam Devi had refused to get vaccinated.
Locals told her that ASHA workers and social workers motivated people to get vaccinated. They used WhatsApp – a major source of misinformation for the villagers, as per their own admission – to share verified articles and videos to spread awareness.
Simri Dumri village has around 3,500 families, and today around 90 percent of adults in these families are vaccinated.
However, there are still some villagers where people harbour the fear that the vaccines will kill them. Barudah village in Araria district – which houses nearly 2,500 families – echoes this concern.
Speaking to us, Rajina Khatoon, a resident of the village who is in her 50s says:
Rajina Khatoon refuses to take the vaccine.
An auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) in the village told us that they have organised vaccination camps in the village and nearly 250 residents have benefitted from it, so far.
(Additional Reporting: Video Volunteers)
(This story has been published as a part of The Quint’s COVID-19 fact-check project targeting rural women.)
