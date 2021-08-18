Tribals in This UP Village Say They've Not Been Told About COVID Vaccine

Nearly 30 tribal and OBC families in Bhadohi's Wari village allege that neither ASHA workers nor the village head has visited them to create awareness about COVID-19.

"Neither did ASHA workers tell us nor did anyone else inform us about vaccination. We haven’t heard about it (vaccination) and we don’t step out of our house," says Gudiya, who had to drop out of school and now lives with the 12 members of her family in a small house.