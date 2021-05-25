42% People in Parts of UP, Bihar, MP Say Won’t Take COVID Vaccine

Close to 42 percent of people in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar outrightly said they won’t take the COVID-19 vaccine citing “death” as one of the prominent reasons for their hesitancy.

This is as per a survey conducted by Video Volunteers for The Quint on countering COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation in the rural areas. The survey was conducted in 20 villages of eastern and central UP, and 12 villages in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh each.

The survey was conducted between 28 April and 12 May, and 1,761 people participated in it.