Old Video of TMC’s Mahua Moitra Falsely Linked to Her Expulsion From Lok Sabha

On 8 December, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha following an Ethics Committee report on the cash-for-query allegations against the leader.

In the backdrop of this, a video is now being shared to claim that it shows the manner in which Moitra was expelled from the lower house of the Parliament.

What have users said?: Those sharing the videos have said, "TMC MP Mahua Moitra has been expelled from the Parliament over cash for a query case. She was expelled in this manner. Your views?."