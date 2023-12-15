Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Did Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Praise Ashok Gehlot? No, Viral Account Is Fake

Did Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Praise Ashok Gehlot? No, Viral Account Is Fake

The X (formerly Twitter) account seen in the viral photo is not Rajasthan's newly elected CM's account.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: A post made by a fake account identifying as Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is going viral on social media.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: A post made by a fake account identifying as Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is going viral on social media.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

A screenshot of a post on X (formerly Twitter) is going viral on the internet to claim that Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma praised former CM Ashok Gehlot after winning the elections.

  • The X post seen in the viral screenshot states that Gehlot has contributed a lot to the state and its citizens.

  • It also carried an image showing Gehlot tendering his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra.

An archive can be seen here.

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: The account with '@mlabhajanlal' username seen in the viral screenshot does not belong to Sharma.

  • Sharma's official account on X goes by '@BhajanlalBjp' which was recently tagged by Gehlot as well as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan's official X accounts.

Also ReadFake Letter Goes Viral to Claim That Balak Nath Has Become Rajasthan's New CM

How did we find out the truth?: We checked the account on X where the name and the bio of the account specified that this is a 'parody account' of Sharma.

This is not Bhajanlal Sharma's real account.

  • Archive of the this account on Wayback Machine from 12 December 2023 also shows 'parody' specified in the bio.

  • We also checked Gehlot's account and found that he had tagged '@BhajanlalBjp' to congratulate him on becoming the new CM of the state.

  • Sharma also replied to Gehlot from this account showing his gratitude.

  • However, the account is not verified.

  • We also found BJP Rajasthan's official account on X tagging '@BhajanlalBjp' in their recent post.

In fact, Sharma has criticized Gehlot on this X account in the past, which can be seen here and here.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: A post made by a fake account identifying as Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is going viral on social media.

Also ReadClip of Shivraj Singh Chouhan Breaking Down Falsely Linked to MP CM Appointment

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT