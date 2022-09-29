Parody Tweet About Bhagwant Mann Fasting During Navratri Shared as Real

The claim suggests that Punjab CM Mann will fast for nine days during Navratri, and he will not even consume water. Lokmat News shared the tweet on 26 September with a caption in Hindi, "पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवन्त मान नवरात्रि के नौ दिनों तक पानी तक को हाथ नहीं लगाएँगे|"

(Translation: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will not even consume water during the Navratri.)