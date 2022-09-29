Parody Tweet About Bhagwant Mann Fasting During Navratri Shared as Real

The claim suggests that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will fast for nine days during this year's Navratri.
The Facebook page of Lokmat News - Hindi and several social media users have shared the screenshot of a tweet, which claims that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will be fasting for nine days during the Navratri adding that he will not even drink water during this time.
Quite recently, Team WebQoof had also debunked a claim where a satirical news clipping from The German Times was shared with a claim that Mann was deplaned from a Frankfurt flight because he was too drunk to board the flight.
The claim suggests that Punjab CM Mann will fast for nine days during Navratri, and he will not even consume water. Lokmat News shared the tweet on 26 September with a caption in Hindi, "पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री भगवन्त मान नवरात्रि के नौ दिनों तक पानी तक को हाथ नहीं लगाएँगे|"
(Translation: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will not even consume water during the Navratri.)
An archive of the post can be seen here.
At first, we noticed that the account handle in the viral tweet is "@18Kishann" and did not have a blue tick.
Then we checked the same handle on Twitter and found that it was a parody account of AAP Gujarat, not the official one. The bio of the account also mentions "parody account of AAP Gujarat."
The bio of the account mentions that it is a parody account of AAP Gujarat.
We found the viral tweet posted on the account on 26 September.
We also checked the official Twitter handle of AAP Gujarat, which is a verified account. The official account did not have any posts talking about the Punjab CM keeping a fast.
The official account has the blue tick and Mission 2022 attached to the name.
Evidently, a fake screenshot is being shared by media organisations and social media users to mock the Punjab CM.
