Telangana: 4 Factors Behind Congress' Smooth Government Formation

The Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana took charge only five days ago, but it has been rolling out changes – both in policy and perception – one after the other.

From the swearing-in ceremony on 7 December – which went smoother than most oath-taking ceremonies in Congress-ruled states – to the implementation of two of its six guarantees, the Congress government in the state appears eager to prove that it has no room for bickering or power tussles.