WebQoof Recap: Cong MP’s Falsehoods & Gadkari’s 10-Year-Old Video

However, both of Chowdhury’s claims fall flat, as we found that neither did Amit Shah sit on Tagore’s chair nor did Shah or Nadda refer to Shantiniketan as the nobel laureate’s birthplace. Further, in a letter by Viswa Bharti University addressed to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Vice Chancellor of the university himself said that the seat on which Amit Shah was sitting is not the chair of Rabindranath Tagore, but a makeshift one previously also occupied by several dignitaries including Jawaharlal Nehru, Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina.

You can read the full story here.