Photo of UP Minor Shared as 8-Year-Old Murder Victim in Kolkata

A photo of a minor has been falsely linked to a case of an eight-year-old girl who was found brutally raped and murdered in Kolkata’s Jorabagan area.

The viral image is actually from a case in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, where a 16-year-old girl reportedly died by suicide following alleged molestation and blackmail by a local businessman.

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma with the Kolkata Police also confirmed to The Quint’s WebQoof team that the viral image was not related to the case in Jorabagan.