Old, Unrelated Images of Christian Cleric Viral Amid Farmers’ Stir

A set of three images is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that it shows a Christian cleric disguised as a farmer and attending the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

However, The Quint found that all the three images are old, date back to 2017 and 2018, and have no relation with the farmers’ protest. Further, the man in the images is Father Jegath Gaspar Raj, founder of non-profit organisation Tamil Maiyam.