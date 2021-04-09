WebQoof Recap: Of Yogi’s Expletive and 2021 Assembly Elections

A video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, in which he can be seen abusing an ANI cameraperson, has gone viral on social media with a false claim that the video is edited. The video was shot minutes after Adityanath received his COVID vaccine on Monday, 5 April.

The video, along with a fresh footage, in which the chief minister can be seen thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and scientists, was then shared on Twitter by many.