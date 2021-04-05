Dear Himanta, Assam is Not ‘COVID-Free’; People Need to Wear Masks

Even as all of India continues to witness an unrelenting surge of coronavirus cases, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, 3 April, claimed that the people of Assam need not wear masks to protect themselves from the life-threatening virus because...“there is no COVID-19 in the state.”

However, data provided by both the central and the state governments refutes Sarma’s claim. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as on Monday, 5 April, Assam has a total of 1,964 active COVID cases and the state government’s dashboard – updated at 1:07 pm on 5 April – shows 515 active cases in the state.