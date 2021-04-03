PM Modi Waving at Empty Ground in West Bengal? No, Video Is Edited

A blurred video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving at what seems to be an empty field, after getting off from a helicopter in West Bengal, has gone viral on the internet with misleading claims.

The viral clip comes while elections are being held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry.

However, we found the original high-resolution video, posted on The Bharatiya Janata Party's official Facebook page, where a crowd can be seen across the fencing of the field.