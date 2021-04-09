Old Pic of Oil Thrown on Haryana CM Revived Amid Farmers’ Protests

A photograph of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is going viral amid the ongoing farmers' protests with a claim that the farmers in Rohtak threw something at him.

The viral photo comes days after two people, including an elderly farmer, were injured in a clash between the protesting farmers and the police during the CM’s visit to Rohtak.

However, we found that the viral picture of Khattar was three years old when a man threw black oil on the CM in Hisar.