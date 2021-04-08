Clipping Edited to Claim BJP Leader Held for Bijapur Naxal Attack

A newspaper clipping of Hindi daily, NavaBharat has been edited to falsely claim that a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was arrested in connection to the recent Naxal attack in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.

Further, we found that the news – mentioned in the viral clip – pertains to the arrest of BJP leader Jagat Pujari and his aide, and is from June 2020.