WebQoof Recap: Of Communal Claims and West Bengal Elections

From President Ram Nath Kovind and Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the Motera Stadium to BJP functionaries in Andhra Pradesh falsely claiming that a cross has been erected over a Hindu shrine in Guntur district, here’s all that misled the public this week.
An image of President Ram Nath Kovind walking along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the inauguration ceremony of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has gone viral on social media with the misleading claim that the President was not walking on the red carpet while Shah was.
We found that the viral image has been taken out of context to weave a misleading narrative, while the entire footage shows President Kovind walking on the red carpet.
You can read our fact-check here.
Functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Andhra Pradesh claimed that Christians in Guntur district of the state have illegally constructed a cross at a Hillock which carried footprints of Hindu goddess Sita.
However, videos accessed by The Quint and accounts of local reporters clearly state that both the religious structures are located on two separate but adjacent hillocks in Guntur. Even the Andhra Pradesh police have called out the viral claim.
A video of a constable being beaten for allegedly stealing shirts from a mall in Lucknow has gone viral on social media, with the false claim that his name is ‘Salim.’
The video shows the constable being held by his shirt and getting beaten by the mob of people around him. However, the cop’s name is Adesh Kumar – not Salim – who was suspended by the Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, Dhruva Kant Thakur, after the matter came to light.
You can read our fact-check here.
An image showing a massive gathering of people is being shared with a claim that a massive crowd attended a recent joint rally organised by Congress and Left parties. However, the images which are doing the rounds are from 2019.
A viral video showing a domestic help allegedly contaminating food by mixing urine in it in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal is being shared with a false communal spin.
However, we spoke to journalist Praveen Dubey, who had covered the incident in 2011, and he confirmed that it’s a false claim. Several news reports had then identified the accused as ‘Asha Kaushal’.
You can read our fact-check here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
Published: undefined