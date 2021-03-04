One Community Gave India First 5 Edu Ministers? BJP MP is Mistaken

Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday, 3 March, took to Twitter to target Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and claimed that the first five education ministers of India belonged to only “one community.”
However, his claim is false because according to Government of India records, India’s second education minister was Dr KL Shrimali – a Hindu – who held the post for two consecutive terms.
CLAIM
In his tweet, Modi wrote, “Rahul Gandhi should explain why the first five education ministers of the country belonged to only one community? Will Congress apologise for distorting the history of India and denying the existence of Lord Ram?”
Similar claims were then made by other users on both Twitter and Facebook.
WHAT WE FOUND
According to a list on the website of Education Minister of India, India’s first five education ministers were:
Clearly, not all of them belong to the same community. India’s second education minister, Dr KL Shrimali was a Hindu. He also held the post for two consecutive terms from 1958 to 1963.
