Andhra BJP Falsely Claims ‘Cross Erected Over Hindu Shrine’

Functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Andhra Pradesh claimed that Christians in Guntur district of the state have illegally constructed a cross at a Hillock which carried footprints of Hindu goddess Sita.

However, videos accessed by The Quint and accounts of local reporters clearly state that both the religious structures are located on two separate but adjacent hillocks in Guntur. Even the Andhra Pradesh police have called out the viral claim.