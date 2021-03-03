Bengal Poll: How Twitter Trends Are Being Used to Spread Fake News

In the era of post-truth, mis/disinformation has been rapidly taking over the world, especially in the digital age. Major events like elections in India have seen a surge in disinformation aimed to influence the narrative and further an agenda. Similar is the case with the upcoming 2021 West Bengal Elections.

In part one of our study, we had analysed how the West Bengal BJP’s social media machinery works ranging from their ‘toolkits’ to the well-devised tactics that go behind creating a viral narrative. In this part of the study, these reporters explore and provide evidence to show how fake news and misinformation is being propagated through the same process.

They studied some of the trending hashtags between December and February before a speech/rally in the state and noticed a trend that demonstrated how the saffron party was propagating misinformation.