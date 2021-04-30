WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation on PM Cares & COVID-19 Vaccines

As Delhi grapples with an acute shortage of oxygen, the Centre and the Kejriwal government are at loggerheads with each other regarding the setting up of eight oxygen plants, which had been sanctioned under the PM-CARES Fund (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) last year.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a graphic, questioning where were the funds “allocated” by the Centre to state governments to put up oxygen plants. It notes that only one oxygen plant has been set up in Delhi and Maharashtra, each.