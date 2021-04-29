No, Armed Forces Haven’t Set Up a COVID Centre Near Mumbai Airport

A viral message falsely claimed that the armed forces have set up a 1,000-bed facility for coronavirus patients near Maharashtra’s Mumbai airport’s Terminal 1.

However, we found that the same message was also being shared as a Delhi facility. In the national capital, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has set up a 250- to 500-bed COVID hospital in the Delhi Cantonment area.

Further, PRO Defence Mumbai has called the viral message claiming that a COVID facility has been set up near the Mumbai airport “fake news.”