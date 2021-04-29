Imposter Account of Advani Criticises Modi Govt; Tweets Go Viral

As India continues to witness an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases, the Centre and state governments have come under strong criticism from all quarters. Amid this, a Twitter handle impersonating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Lal Krishna Advani has cropped up on social media. The account regularly tweets criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's handling of the COVID crisis.

We analysed the social media activity of the said account and found several red flags including spelling errors and frequently changing user ids to ascertain that it is not the real account of the BJP leader. Further, the account has now purged its timeline, and changed the handle (slightly).