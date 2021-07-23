WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Farmers' Protest & More

However, we found that the video does not show farmers. In the clip, the people surrounding BJP leader Pankaj Bhatt's car are locals and 'teerth purohits', or priests, who were in the area to protest Uttarakhand's new Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act.

Police also confirmed to The Quint that the video is from the same incident and that it had no connection with the farmers' protest.

