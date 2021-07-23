No, Amul Hasn't Sacked Over 1 Lakh Employees For Consuming Beef

Social media users falsely claimed that dairy cooperative Amul has sacked over one lakh employees for consuming beef.
A viral claim on social media stated that dairy brand Amul's 'owner Anand Seth' has sacked over one lakh employees for consuming beef.
However, The Quint's WebQoof team found that it's a false claim as Amul is managed by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) and does not have a single owner.
Further, RS Sodhi, managing director of GCMMF, told us that there is no person by the name of 'Anand Seth' at the organisation and that the claim is incorrect.
CLAIM
The viral claim in Hindi reads: 'अमूल दूध के मालिक आनंद सेठ ने 1 लाख 38 हज़ार गाय का मांस खाने वालों को नौकरी से बेदखल किया।'
(Translated: Amul milk owner Anand Seth sacked 1,38,000 beef eaters from their jobs.)
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Amul is a Gujarat-based dairy cooperative society that is managed by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) and does not have a single owner.
As per the information available on Amul's website, GCMMF was established in 1973 and has 18 district cooperative milk producers' unions as members.
The website further lists the name of GCMMF's chairman, vice chairman and managing director, however, none of them are by the name of 'Anand Seth.'
We also ran a keyword search on Google to find if there is any 'Anand Seth' at a senior position in Amul, however, it didn't yield any result.
Speaking to The Quint's WebQoof team, RS Sodhi, managing director of GCMMF categorically denied the viral claim and said:
On being asked about 'Anand Seth,' Sodhi added that there is no such person at the organisation.
