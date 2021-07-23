No, Amul Hasn't Sacked Over 1 Lakh Employees For Consuming Beef

A viral claim on social media stated that dairy brand Amul's 'owner Anand Seth' has sacked over one lakh employees for consuming beef.

However, The Quint's WebQoof team found that it's a false claim as Amul is managed by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) and does not have a single owner.

Further, RS Sodhi, managing director of GCMMF, told us that there is no person by the name of 'Anand Seth' at the organisation and that the claim is incorrect.