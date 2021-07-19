No, India Isn't the Only Country to Give Free COVID-19 Vaccination

Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam Pramod Swami tweeted on Friday, 16 July, claiming that 'India is the only country in the world to provide free vaccination'.

He tweeted the prices of several vaccine companies without naming any country and made the claim.

However, we found that the claim is false and several other countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, and China, among others, are providing COVID-19 vaccines to their citizens for free.