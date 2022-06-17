WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Nupur Sharma Row & More

From misinformation surrounding the Nupur Sharma-Prophet Muhammad row, to false claims about employment rate by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, have you been following it all?
From Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claiming that the unemployment rate under his regime has come down from a double-digit figure to 2.9 percent to misinformation galore surrounding the Nupur Sharma-Prophet Muhammad row, here's what misled the public this week.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the unemployment rate in the state had fallen from 18 percent to 2.9 percent under the BJP government's rule since 2017.
He was speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Friday, 3 June.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that the employment rate in the state had reduced.
However, the claim is misleading. When CM Adityanath took charge in 2017, the unemployment rate was 2.4 percent, according to the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE). The unemployment rate increased to as much as 21.5 percent in April 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed.
A video showing a man brandishing guns and hurling abuses against Islam, while threatening to kill Muslims has gone viral on social media as a recent one.
The video is being shared in the backdrop of the Nupur Sharma-Prophet Muhammad controversy.
(Note: We have refrained from including any links to the video as it could be triggering for some users.)
Tweet by Werleman.
We found that video was posted by a man, identified as Yogendra Singh Chauhan, and was shared in March 2020. He was arrested by the Thakurganj police in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow for his inflammatory remarks, news reports read.
Social media users are sharing a photo, showing a group of people burning an upside-down Indian national flag, with the claim that Muslims are burning the Indian flag in India.
The video was shared as violent protests raged in India over derogatory comments made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the party's former Delhi media head Naveen Jindal, who was expelled from the party, against the Prophet.
The video is shared in the backdrop of the Nupur Sharma controversy.
A video showing Naga Sadhus rallying on the streets in large numbers, is being shared on social media.
The video claims to show that Sadhus, or the Hindu holy men, are extending their support to Nupur Sharma.
The video claims that Sadhus came out in support of Nupur Sharma.
However, the claim is false. The video dates back to 2021 when Sadhus participated in Haridwar's Kumbh Mela.
Also, we could not find any news reports about Sadhus coming out to support Sharma for her remarks.
A video which shows a huge crowd standing near parked buses is being shared on social media with a claim that Gulf countries are sending back Indian migrant workers.
However, we found that the video could be traced back to March 2021, months before the Nupur Sharma controversy.
Further, we found the video on a YouTube channel and it showed workers' strike at the Redco International company in Qatar.
