No, 34 Countries Didn’t Support Nupur Sharma Over Her Prophet Muhammad Remark

A social media post which claims that 34 countries, including Russia, Netherlands, France, and Israel showed support for India and suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma after her inflammatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad is being widely shared on social media.

The claim comes after Sharma and the BJP drew international criticism for her controversial remarks against the Islamic Prophet on a television debate.

However, this is false. We found no mention of any of the countries named as supporting the former spokesperson, or India, in news reports, or in verified social media accounts of foreign ministries of the countries over the recent controversy.