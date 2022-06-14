ADVERTISEMENT

Old Video of Man Threatening Muslims With Guns Viral As Recent

The video was first shared in 2020 and according to news reports, the man was arrested for his remarks.

Abhilash Mallick
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Old Video of Man Threatening Muslims With Guns Viral As Recent
A video showing a man brandishing guns and hurling abuses against Islam, while threatening to kill Muslims has gone viral on social media as a recent one.

The video has gone viral amid protests in various parts of the country against the comments made by two former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members on Prophet Muhammad.

However, we found that the video was first shared in March 2020 and was from Uttar Pradesh. We also found news reports that said that the person was arrested for his inflammatory remarks.

CLAIM

CJ Werleman, global correspondent of the Byline Times, shared the viral video with a caption that read, "Modi’s Hindus are now posting their promise to kill Muslims on social media with total impunity."

(Note: We have refrained from including any links to the video as it could be triggering for some users.)

Tweet by Werleman.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

The same caption that used by several other people on Facebook and Twitter.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

Using InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension, we extracted keyframes from the viral video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them. While going through the search results, we came across several tweets with the same video or a screenshot of the video, posted in March 2020.

Sam video posted in March 2020.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

While going through the comments section of the posts, we found a screenshot of a newspaper article that said that the person in the video was arrested for his inflammatory comments on social media.

Screenshot of news report.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

We then conducted a keyword search with relevant terms and found the news reports published in News18 Hindi. According to the report, the individual identified as Yogendra Singh Chauhan, was arrested by the Thakurganj police in Lucknow.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: News18 Hindi/Screenshot)

The report added that the police recovered an air gun, two pistols and the mobile phone from which this provocative video was made. A text report was also found on The Times of India.

Evidently, an old video showing a man threatening Muslims has gone viral as recent.

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
