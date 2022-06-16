No, This Video Doesn't Show Naga Sadhus Coming Out in Support of Nupur Sharma

Amid the controversy surrounding suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, a video showing Naga Sadhus rallying on the streets in large numbers, is being shared on social media.

The claim states that the Sadhus, or the Hindu holy men, are extending their support to Sharma.

However, the claim is not true as the video dates back to 2021 when Sadhus participated in Haridwar's Kumbh Mela. We have debunked several such claims and you can read them here.