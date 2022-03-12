WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Ukraine Crisis and UP Elections

A photo of a woman surrounded by police personnel was shared on social media with a claim that she is Vaishali Yadav, gram pradhan (village head) in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, who has been arrested for making a 'fake' video asking the government to evacuate her from Ukraine.

Earlier, a video of Vaishali, requesting the Indian government to evacuate her from the war-torn country, was being massively shared on social media claiming that she is not in Ukraine and that she made a fake video to defame the Indian government's rescue operation. However, she shared her live location with The Quint which showed that she was in Romania, bordering Ukraine.