Indian Med Students Extricated From Ukraine: What’s Next for Them?

Extrication of students from the war striven Ukraine under the most challenging circumstances was an undeniable obligation which has been admirably fulfilled by the Government.

A question which really requires a harder look and some introspection is, why, in the first place, our students need to go to other countries, especially where the standards of medical education are suspect, as is underscored by the dismal pass percentage of these students who need to pass the examination for foreign medical graduates, to be licensed to practice Medicine in India.