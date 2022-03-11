Unrelated Photo Shared as Ukraine's 'First Female Fighter Pilot', Killed in War

A few photographs of a woman dressed in military uniform are going viral on social media amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which began on 24 February 2022.

The claim along with the photographs suggests that it shows Natasha Perakov, "the first Ukrainian female hunter pilot in Ukraine", who died fighting the ongoing war.

However, these claims are not true as the suggested person is not Perakov and her real name is Olesya Vorobey, a Ukrainian soldier who won the "Glory to the Heroines!" beauty contest in 2016. Ukraine's first female pilot was identified as Nadiya Savchenko, who is now a politician.

Get Russia Ukraine War Live Updates Here.