Fact-Check: Elderly Man’s Review of ‘Udta Punjab’ Falsely Linked to ‘Brahmastra’

The claim suggests that the video is recent and is a review of the film Brahmastra.
With the release of Brahmastra on 9 September, social media has been filled with mixed reactions from people about the film. Now, a video which shows an elderly man talking about a movie is being shared with the claim that it was a hilarious review of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra.
In the video, the interviewer asks, "What did you not like? Was it the story or the acting?" The man immediately responds in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "What story? Nothing can be understood as to what the story is. If somebody tells the story, then only we will know. We couldn't figure out the story. From the beginning to the end, only fight scenes are there."
However, we found the video was uploaded in June 2016 on the verified YouTube channel of 'Viralbollywood.' Here, the man can be heard talking about the Udta Punjab film.
The claim suggests that the clip of the man talking about a film is recent and a review of Bhrahmastra. The clip was uploaded with a caption that said, "Best Brahmastra review."
The review is being linked to Brahmastra.
We searched for the video on YouTube using keywords such as "Old man reviews films."
This led us to a video uploaded on a verified channel, Viralbollywood titled, "Watch It At Your Own Risk | LOL | Beiimaan Love, Baar Baar Dekho, Banjo, Sultan movie Review." This video showed a compilation of the same man reacting to different movies and was uploaded on 24 March 2017.
We also noticed stickers on the right corner of the video frame which indicated the film that the man was talking about.
The video had a sticker at the right corner to indicate the name of the film.
At around 3:14 timestamp of the video, he starts talking about the Udta Punjab film and says, "The film is not good at all."
It is here when the interviewer can be heard asking, "What did you not like? Was it the story or the acting?
Then the elderly man responds by saying in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "What story? Nothing can be understood as to what the story is. If somebody tells the story, then only we will know. We couldn't figure out the story. From the beginning to the end, only fight scenes are there."
Further, we also came across a video, uploaded by the same channel, on 17 June 2016.
The video is from 2016.
With this, it becomes certain that the clip is being falsely used as a recent review of the film Brahmastra.
