Here's Why Twitter Thinks Alia Bhatt Is the Real Villain in ‘Brahmastra’ Trilogy
Isha might not be just a 'button', guys.
A theory about Alia Bhatt’s character in Brahmastra is making the rounds on Twitter, and if it is true, it might end up being one of the biggest twists in the second part of the trilogy.
Directed by Ayan Mukherji, Brahmastra is the story of Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor. Shiva’s backstory includes being the lovechild of two very powerful mythological forces, Dev and Amrita. While Dev uses his powers to become the almighty Brahmdev, Amrita, absolved of all greed, rejects this notion and instead fights Dev to retrieve the Brahmastra, the weapon that Dev would use to be in full control of the world. The story shows how Dev ends up being the villain and sends Junoon (Mouni Roy) to retrieve the Brahmastra.
Shiva tries to honour his mother’s work and save the Brahmastra, and he is helped by Guruji, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Isha, played by Alia Bhatt, who is also Shiva’s love interest. The movie shows the two of them falling deeply in love, and Isha is portrayed as the source of unconditional support and strength for Shiva.
However, a new fan theory suspects that this might not be the case. In a viral still from the movie between Dev and Amrita, Dev is seen wearing a metal ring on his hand. Isha, in the present day, is seen wearing the same ring in many scenes with Shiva. Isha’s ring isn’t focused on a lot, one might even miss it during the first watch. But Twitter never misses anything.
The theory isn’t all nonsense; in fact, it might actually be true! And netizens agree. Here are some reactions.
Is this just a coincidence or has Ayan Mukherji given us a surprise eater egg in the first part?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Brahmastra
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.