Here's Why Twitter Thinks Alia Bhatt Is the Real Villain in ‘Brahmastra’ Trilogy

Directed by Ayan Mukherji, Brahmastra is the story of Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor. Shiva’s backstory includes being the lovechild of two very powerful mythological forces, Dev and Amrita. While Dev uses his powers to become the almighty Brahmdev, Amrita, absolved of all greed, rejects this notion and instead fights Dev to retrieve the Brahmastra, the weapon that Dev would use to be in full control of the world. The story shows how Dev ends up being the villain and sends Junoon (Mouni Roy) to retrieve the Brahmastra.