MVA Unstable After MLC Polls Defeat? 13 MLAs Led by Eknath Shinde 'Unreachable'

A day after all five candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in the Legislative Council polls in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray seems to be on shaky grounds with reports of at least 13 MLAs being "unreachable."
The MLAs, led by Maharashtra cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, are believed to be at a resort in Thane, Maharashtra Times (MT) reported.
The development comes amid reports of Shinde having a rift with the Shiv Sena's top leadership for a while.
According to MT, another meeting of the MLAs is scheduled to take place in Mumbai at 12 pm today, for which the Sena leadership is actively trying to reach out to Shinde.
The BJP managed to make all its five candidates – Pravin Darekar, Ram Shinde, Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Khapre and Prasad Lad – sail through the MLC polls.
The MVA's Dalit face Chandrakant Handore bore the brunt of cross-voting in the polls by independet candidatews and at least three MLAs each of the Shiv Sena and the Congress.
The MVA government has 169 members in the Maharashtra Assembly, 25 above the majority mark of 144. The BJP has 106 MLAs, 38 less to form the government in the state.
Following the 2019 elections, the Sena (56 MLAs), the Congress (44 MLAs), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (53 MLAs) had joined hands to come to power in the state after the Sena broke the pre-poll alliance with the BJP.
