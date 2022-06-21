Digvijay Singh Didn't Tweet About 'Hoping to Live Till Rahul Gandhi Becomes PM'

Fact-check: A tweet by an imposter account under the name of Digvijaya Singh is being shared on social media.
A screenshot of a tweet purportedly shared by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh is being shared on social media.
The tweet in Hindi read, "I wish I die only after Rahul Gandhi becomes the prime minister."
The tweet, which is viral again, was posted in 2020 and Singh had filed a complaint to the Cyber police about the same.
The screenshot of the tweet was being shared on social media with a caption that takes a dig at the Congress members, it reads, "ये अमर होना चाहता है।"
[Translation: He wants to become immortal.]
We looked up Digvijaya Singh's verified Twitter account and noticed that the username of his account did not match the username seen in the viral screenshot.
Singh uses '@digvijaya_28' on Twitter and the viral screenshot reads '@DigvijayaSingh_' and this account has not been suspended by Twitter.
Comparison between the fake account and the real account.
We could not find any news reports about Singh making such statements about Gandhi.
This article was published on 10 June 2020.
Evidently, a tweet by an imposter account under the name of Digvijaya Singh is being shared on social media.
