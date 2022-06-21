Thackeray Loyalist, Shiv Sainik for Decades: Will Eknath Shinde Be MVA's Fall?

Face of the Shiv Sena from Thane for close to three decades, four-time MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, one of the five ministers to take oath with Uddhav Thackeray in 2019, and the current Public Works Department minister in the Maharashtra cabinet – Eknath Shinde has had an illustrious career in the Shiv Sena for decades.

However, with the latest developments that have come to the fore, Shinde might be the reason behind the fall of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Shinde is currently believed to be engineering one of the biggest rebellions the Shiv Sena has ever seen after Raj Thackeray.

A day after all five candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a victory in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections, at least 20 MLAs led by Shinde are holed up at Surat's Le Meridian Hotel under heavy police presence.

At least 13 of those MLAs had also skipped a meeting at the chief minister's residence on Monday following the MVA's debacle in the MLC elections, and had been "unreachable" ever since.

While reports of a rift between Shinde and the Sena's top leadership aren't new, will the Thackeray loyalist actually lead to the downfall of the Sena-led government in the state?