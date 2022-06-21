Maharashtra Crisis | Chhagan Bhujbal to Raj Thackeray: Story of Shiv Sena Rebels

With Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with at least 20 party MLAs camping in a resort in Gujarat's Surat, the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra looks uncertain.

As per sources, Shinde, a close aide of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, planned the entire exercise with former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil.

As more than 30 Shiv Sena MLAs remain incommunicado, here's a throwback to times when internal rebellion hit the right-wing party founded by Bal Thackeray in 1966.