This Is Not a Pic of Ghulam Nabi Azad Meeting Amit Shah Before Leaving Congress

The photograph was edited to include Goel's face and Azad.
(Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
A photograph showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Research and Analysis Wing of India (R&AW) Director Samant Kumar Goel, and former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is doing the rounds on social media. The image is being shared to claim that it shows Azad meeting Shah at his residence, shortly before announcing his resignation from Congress.
However, the photograph is morphed. We found that the original photograph, which shows Shah with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Goa Congress MLA Michael Lobo, was edited to replace Fadnavis and Lobo with Goel and Azad, respectively.
The photograph is being shared with Hindi captions, which claim that it shows a meeting between the three individuals before Azad tendered his resignation to the Congress party on 26 August 2022.
An archive of this tweet can be seen here.
We ran a reverse image search on Yandex and came across a tweet by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' verified Twitter account, which had shared a similar photo.
Fadnavis shared the photo on 30 September 2021.
The photograph showed Fadnavis and Shah, along with Michael Lobo, a Congress MLA from Goa who was affiliated with the BJP when the tweet was shared, on 30 September 2021.
We flipped this photo horizontally and saw that it resembled the photograph in the viral claim.
After comparing these two photographs, we saw that many elements in the photograph's background – such as the two idols placed on a side table and the colour of the files on the table – matched each other.
The background details in both photos match.
Both individuals are seated in the same position.
Goel and Fadnavis are both in the same outfit, including the accessories.
We also observed that the position of Samant Kumar Goel's feet and the accessories on the wrist matched those of Fadnavis' from the original photo.
Moreover, there is also a stack of papers at the bottom right side of the photos, and both Goel and Fadnavis are seen seated in the same position, in the same outfit.
(Note: Swipe right to view both images.)
Azad, too, appears to be seated in the same spot as Michael Lobo.
Clearly, Fadnavis' photo from a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and Goa MLA Michael Lobo has been altered to include R&AW director Samant Kumar Goel and former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)