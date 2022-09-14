This Is Not a Pic of Ghulam Nabi Azad Meeting Amit Shah Before Leaving Congress

A photograph showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Research and Analysis Wing of India (R&AW) Director Samant Kumar Goel, and former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is doing the rounds on social media. The image is being shared to claim that it shows Azad meeting Shah at his residence, shortly before announcing his resignation from Congress.

However, the photograph is morphed. We found that the original photograph, which shows Shah with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Goa Congress MLA Michael Lobo, was edited to replace Fadnavis and Lobo with Goel and Azad, respectively.