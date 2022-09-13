Rahul Gandhi Did Pay Tribute to Swami Vivekananda, Smriti Irani’s Claim Is False

Speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Janaspandana programme in Bengaluru on Saturday, 10 September, Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of not paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda while launching the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kanyakumari.

This claim comes as Gandhi is on a yatra that was launched on 7 September, in which he is going to cover 11 states and two Union Territories in about five months.

However, we found that the BJP leader's statement was wrong as videos from Congress' official social media handles and news reports state that Gandhi did pay tribute at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari on 7 September, before launching the yatra.