'Farmers Had No Intention of Blocking PM Modi's Visit in Punjab': SKM

Farmers who had been protesting on the flyover where PM Modi's cavalcade had halted told the media that they had no knowledge that the prime minister would be using that route.

Speaking to NDTV, the protesters said that though they had been informed by the police after they started their roadblock, they had not believed them.

"We thought the police were trying to remove us from the road. There is a helipad built for the PM that side so why would he come by the road? The police were trying to trick us, we thought," said Baldev Zira, one of the protesters.