No, Nirav Modi Did Not Implicate BJP at His Hearing, Viral Claim Is False

A video which talks about fugitive businessman Nirav Modi claims that the diamond jeweller confessed that he left the country with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) aid, and that party members took a commission amounting to Rs 456 crores from him for the same.

It then mentions that of the Rs 13,000 crores that he owes, he is only responsible for 32 percent of it and that according to him, “we (BJP) should all be paying it together”.

Nirav Modi was accused of fraud by the Punjab National Bank (PNB) and fled the country in 2018. He was later arrested in March 2019 in the UK and is lodged in a London jail since then.

We found that the claims made in the video aren't backed by any evidence. We combed through court documents of Modi’s hearings and extradition order and also checked news reports, but found no such statement anywhere.