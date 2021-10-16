Amit Malviya Shares Dussehra Accident Video From Jashpur With a Communal Spin

A 25-second long video of a speeding car mowing down people is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows 'yet another' incident of communal violence in Chhattisgarh.

The incident is being connected to the one in Kawardha – where an altercation snowballed into widespread communal violence, which led to violence, vandalism and destruction of property – to say that this is an "instance of communal profiling".

However, we found that while the video is from Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh, there is no communal angle to it. It shows two people – identified as Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu – ramming into revellers in Pathalgaon on Friday, 15 October. Both the accused have been arrested by the police.