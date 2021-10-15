One Dead as Speeding Car Mows Down Dussehra Procession in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh

According to the Block Medical Officer James Minj, 16 people were hospitalised due to the ghastly incident while x-rays confirmed that two of them had suffered fractures, and were being referred to another hospital, according to the Times of India.

The furious devotees and other locals chased down the car – a Mahindra Xylo – and found it abandoned.

Jashpur Police have arrested two individuals, named Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu, in connection with the incident. Both are residents of Madhya Pradesh and were passing through Chhattisgarh, according to ANI.

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel tweeted his condolences, and stated that an inquiry has been ordered.