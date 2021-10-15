One Dead as Speeding Car Mows Down Dussehra Procession in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh
Two have been arrested while Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has ordered an inquiry into the incident.
In a shocking video that has gone viral on social media, one person has died and many have been injured after a speeding car rammed into a procession of Durga Puja devotees who were on their way to immerse the idol of Goddess Durga in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh, NDTV reported.
According to the Block Medical Officer James Minj, 16 people were hospitalised due to the ghastly incident while x-rays confirmed that two of them had suffered fractures, and were being referred to another hospital, according to the Times of India.
The furious devotees and other locals chased down the car – a Mahindra Xylo – and found it abandoned.
Jashpur Police have arrested two individuals, named Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu, in connection with the incident. Both are residents of Madhya Pradesh and were passing through Chhattisgarh, according to ANI.
Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel tweeted his condolences, and stated that an inquiry has been ordered.
(With inputs from NDTV, Times of India, and ANI.)
