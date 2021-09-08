YouTuber Misrepresents Details of Case to Push Anti-COVID Vaccine Narrative

In order to check the claims made by the person, we checked Tanya Cure by Nature's YouTube channel and found that it carried content from known anti-vaxxers like Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury and Dr Tarun Kothari, both of whom have been called out for spreading misinformation around COVID-19 and its vaccines.

We then went to the link provided by her in the description section of her YouTube video, which lead to a blogpost on Ojha's website published on 25 August.

After going through the blogpost, we found that that the claims made by Tanya in the video were not true. The blogpost carried the order passed by the Mumbai sessions court, in which it had sought a response from Mumbai police on the petition filed by Ojha.

We found that the anchor took the points mentioned in the petition filed by Ojha and falsely presented them as the judgment passed by the court.