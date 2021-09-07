Bigg Boss OTT Fame Urfi Javed Falsely Linked to Javed Akhtar

A video of Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is being shared on social media, claiming that she is the granddaughter of lyricist and former Rajya Sabha MP Javed Akhtar.

This claim comes amid the controversy involving Javed Akhtar's statement comparing RSS to Taliban.

However, we found that it's a false claim as Akhtar's granddaughters are Shakya Akhtar and Akira Akhtar, who are actor Farhan Akhtar's daughters.