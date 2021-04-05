FAQ: Can You Catch COVID Twice? Are Reinfections Severe?

As India was still grappling with the first wave, trying to prevent and fight off this new infection, reinfections of novel coronavirus were perhaps not the most urgent of our worries.

But as wave after wave continues to wash across the world, and with India reporting record-high numbers by the day, questions that previously occupied the back burner, have now become more urgent. One of these questions being that of reinfections.

A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is the first of its kind to shed some light on this phenomenon in India.