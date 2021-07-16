ICMR Study: Delta Variant Behind Most Breakthrough COVID Infections

A recent study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that the Delta variant of SARS-COV-2 (Coronavirus) has been responsible for a vast majority of clinical cases of breakthrough infection.



As per PTI, 86.09 percent of the breakthrough infections studied by ICMR were caused by the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) in different regions of India except for the northern region where the Alpha variant predominated.

A total of 677 clinical samples of individuals who had received two doses and one dose of vaccines and had tested positive for COVID-19 were collected from 17 states for this study.