Video of 'Doctor' Spreading False Claims About COVID-19 Goes Viral

A video where a man can be seen making several false claims about the COVID-19 pandemic has gone viral on social media platforms. The man, who identifies himself as Dr Tarun Kothari, claims that coronavirus is like a simple flu, masks are making people sick and goes on to say that the COVID-19 vaccine has killed more people than the disease.

Not only are the claims made by Dr Kothari false, they have been debunked several times before, including by The Quint's WebQoof team. We also found that Dr Kothari, who claims to be a radiologist, has been called out for his false statements by other fact-checkers as well.